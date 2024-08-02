Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Stock Down 2.4 %

MTCH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,747,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,387. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 457.93% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.