McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.64.

NYSE:MCD opened at $265.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $273.05. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,449,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

