McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $629.12. 95,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.68. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

