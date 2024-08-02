Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.