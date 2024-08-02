Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.61. 3,662,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,044,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,655,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,720 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

