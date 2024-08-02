Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Down 3.2%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 309,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 626,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of C$103.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.47.

About Mega Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.