Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 9,800 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

