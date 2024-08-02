Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $89.25, with a volume of 139043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

