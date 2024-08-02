Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells $2,003,500.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

MTH stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $210.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.60.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $22,887,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

