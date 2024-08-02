Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.84.

NASDAQ META traded down $9.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,851,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412,488. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

