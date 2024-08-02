Meter Governance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $91,250.40 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $20.74 million and approximately $91,250.40 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,143,405 coins and its circulating supply is 31,097,441 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,136,945 with 31,097,441 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.6727002 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $74,840.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.