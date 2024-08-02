Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Methanex Trading Down 5.8 %

MEOH traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

