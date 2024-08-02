Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

