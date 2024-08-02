MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.52 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $41.72 or 0.00064529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $247.27 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,926,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 41.83069612 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $11,803,556.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

