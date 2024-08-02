Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

