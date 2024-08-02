MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 1,009,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,581. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

