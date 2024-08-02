Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

