MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up to $22.74

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $25.41. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 60,453 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.