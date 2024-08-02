MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 68,384 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $15.31.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

