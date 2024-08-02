Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 662.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874,583 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microvast by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 107,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 53,198.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140,444 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Microvast by 334.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 844,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Price Performance

Shares of MVST stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

