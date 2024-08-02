Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.97 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

