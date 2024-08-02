Mina Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $540.60 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.



About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,177,492,854 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,590,756 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,177,430,226.8400393 with 1,139,454,773.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.46427637 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $18,194,439.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

