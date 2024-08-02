Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
