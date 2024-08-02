Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.2 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 1,051,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $81,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $289,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,653 shares of company stock valued at $487,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.