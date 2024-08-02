Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $319.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 311 ($4.00), with a volume of 230905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.50 ($4.06).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.73) to GBX 340 ($4.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,442.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.