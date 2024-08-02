Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $319.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 311 ($4.00), with a volume of 230905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.50 ($4.06).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.73) to GBX 340 ($4.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
