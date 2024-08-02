Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBLY traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 28,111,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

