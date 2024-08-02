Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Moderna Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $7.05 on Thursday, reaching $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,755,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $766,810.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,591.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,755,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,764,537 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

