Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,012. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,764,537. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

