Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $13.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,540. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

