Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down to $111.86

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.86, but opened at $101.37. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $102.16, with a volume of 89,634 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOD. B. Riley raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

