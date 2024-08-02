Modiv Industrial (MDV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE MDV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -244.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Modiv Industrial
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv Industrial
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.