Modiv Industrial (MDV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -244.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

