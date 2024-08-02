Mondi plc Declares Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4533 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Mondi Stock Down 5.8 %
MONDY traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.
About Mondi
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.