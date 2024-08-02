Mondi plc Declares Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4533 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Mondi Stock Down 5.8 %

MONDY traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

