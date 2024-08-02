Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $831.62 and last traded at $813.36. Approximately 22,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 525,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $784.95.

The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.25.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,053,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at $721,912,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at $56,053,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,209 shares of company stock valued at $69,015,793. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $809.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.80. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

