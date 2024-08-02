Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $27.67. Monro shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 28,518 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $865.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

