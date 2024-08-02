Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $27.67. Monro shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 28,518 shares.
The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Monro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.92%.
Institutional Trading of Monro
Monro Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $865.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
Featured Articles
