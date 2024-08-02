Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

