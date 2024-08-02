Montchanin Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,592. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.56. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

