Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 179,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,088. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

