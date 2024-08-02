Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,600 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PFG Advisors grew its position in Bank of America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 194,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 60,098,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,172,520. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,619,844,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 49,545,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,252,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.