Montchanin Asset Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $621.77. 1,393,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,572. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.58. The company has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

