Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. Cintas makes up about 4.7% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $3,346,441. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

CTAS stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $761.91. 450,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,641. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $712.38 and its 200-day moving average is $668.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

