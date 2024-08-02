Moon Tropica Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $30.86 Million (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for about $12.61 or 0.00019294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and $267,849.11 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.
Buying and Selling Moon Tropica
