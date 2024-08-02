Morgan Stanley Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $226.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.84 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $596.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 365.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 762,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

