Morgan Stanley Downgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Underweight

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.04. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

