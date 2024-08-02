Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Textron Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TXT traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.07. 106,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

