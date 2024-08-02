Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.70. 104,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.85. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.28.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

