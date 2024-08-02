Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

