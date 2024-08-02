Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

SSNC stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,025. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

