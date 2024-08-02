Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,277,610 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $87.08 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.