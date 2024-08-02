Multibit (MUBI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.00 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Multibit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Multibit has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multibit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.0260144 USD and is down -9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,951,951.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multibit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multibit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.