Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 902 ($11.60), with a volume of 83702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($11.53).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,694.44%.

Murray Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of £961.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,247.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 869.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 850.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murray Income Trust

About Murray Income Trust

In other news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 1,838 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.13) per share, with a total value of £15,898.70 ($20,451.12). 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

